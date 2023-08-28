VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) announces that it has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Loot8, LLC. This MOU contemplates a proposed transaction between the entities that provides for GRHI to acquire certain assets controlled by Loot8™. Upon successful completion of the necessary due diligence outlined in the MOU, the parties would then expect to proceed with a definitive agreement giving pertinent details and a closing date.

For further information about this release, contact Richard Kaiser, 757-306-6090, www.gold r ockholdings.us and contact@goldrockholdings.us .

About Loot8™:

Loot8, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8 seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it’s adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform’s recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8 is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company’s filings disclosed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.