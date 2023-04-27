Research findings help us understand how where we live can affect our health, highlighting clinical evidence augmented through an RWD-based patient level simulation study beyond randomized controlled trial data, and showcasing how RWE can supplement basket randomized controlled trial data for tissue agnostic oncologic products to speed new drug approvals.

Boston, Massachusetts, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axtria Inc., a global leader of award-winning cloud software and an integrated RWE/HEOR analytics solution provider, will present research findings at ISPOR 2023 that showcase how real-world data can supplement randomized controlled trial data to speed new drug approvals, bring treatments to patients more quickly, and help us understand how where we live can affect our health.

Axtria’s Won Chan Lee, Ph.D., Principal, RWE & HEOR, will lead a workshop titled “Does Geography Affect Your Health?” Social determinants are an increasingly important lens for understanding patient health, through which patient- and geography-based disparities in clinical outcomes and access to care are still pronounced despite advances in medicine and technology. Insights derived from integrating geography-based social determinants of health (SDoH) with patient-level real-world data will be shared with the audience. Lee will be joined by his colleague, Jennifer Ken-Opurum, Ph.D., along with representatives from Sanofi and Regeneron. The workshop will demonstrate how to overcome the common scarcity of patient-level SDoH by using geography-level SDoH data, a solution that results in meaningful insights that help us understand disparity and improve diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Real-World Evidence Usage in Regulatory Approvals from USFDA and EMA

The Potential of Real-World Evidence to Complement Basket Trials for Tissue Agnostic Drugs Targeting Neurotrophic Tropomyosin-Related Kinase Gene Fusions

Clinical Benefits of Treating Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients with Iglarlixi: A Patient-Level Simulation Study

Medtech Innovations in Oncology: A Review of NICE MedTech Innovation Briefings from 2014 to 2022

Targeted Literature Review of Economic Burden and Modelling Techniques for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Medical Technology Guidance: A Review to Identify the Evidence Gaps and Data Needs

“It is increasingly important for the life sciences industry to adopt an integrated approach to planning, generating, and managing the evidence required for the value of its innovations,” said Won Chan Lee, Ph.D., Principal and Head, RWE/HEOR, Axtria. “We look forward to sharing our forward-looking thoughts on the importance of SDoH in the RWE/HEOR field through our workshop and the results of our work in integrated RWD/RWE analytics with the HEOR professional community at ISPOR 2023,” added Dr. Lee.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. We focus on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

