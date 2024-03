A Gold Star father who shouted out criticisms at President Biden during the State of the Union address has been arrested.

Steve Nikoui, 51, is the father of a U.S. marine who was killed during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

DID BIDEN PASS OR FAIL? FORMER PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHWRITERS GRADE THE STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Nikoui was escorted out of the House Galleries during Biden’s speech after he stood up and began yelling “Abbe

[Read Full story at source]