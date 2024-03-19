The Gold Star father who was arrested after shouting at President Biden while he was delivering the State of the Union address earlier this month told Fox News on Tuesday that the charges against him have not been dropped.
Steve Nikoui said he was “not very much” surprised that the Biden administration hadn’t intervened on his behalf following the incident on March 7.
“No charges have been dropped,” Nikoui told Fox News outside a House Foreign Affairs C
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Governor who clashed with Obama over attempted illegal immigration crackdown reacts to SCOTUS’ Texas ruling - March 19, 2024
- Ohio GOP candidate accidentally concedes race: ‘Please disregard’ - March 19, 2024
- Top GOP candidates predict Republican voters will unite behind nominee after divisive Senate primary - March 19, 2024