Golden Dawn Announces appointment of Director & Corporate Advisory & Media Communications Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:GOM) (FRANKFURT:3G8A) (OTC:GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) announces the appointment of Ralph Wintermantel to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Since January 2017 Ralph Wintermantel has been Co-CEO of WINKAP UG. For more than 20 years Mr. Wintermantel has been active in the financial markets. Starting as an editor and department head at a Munich-based financial magazine, Ralph Wintermantel moved on to various listed small and mid-cap companies in the years 2002 to 2007 to manage their communications, press, public and investor relations divisions. Since 2009 he has been the managing director of the media consulting agency VPC Group. This international company is operated from its head office in Frankfurt a/M. Germany, as well as from locations in Berlin, Hamburg and Mannheim. Their clients include global listed and non-listed companies, as well as organisations and associations. As well as consulting services, they also publish the independent financial magazines Derivate Magazine (www.derivate-magazin.de) and the Deutsche Bank Magazine X-press. The Company welcomes Mr. Wintermantel to the Board.

The Company also announces it has entered into a Corporate Advisory and Media Communications Agreement with M. Davis & Associates Capital Inc. to cover North American media needs. Over a term of 6 months the Company will pay the consultant $20,000.

The Company also wishes to announce that George Sookochoff has resigned as Executive Vice-President of Corporate Development and Communications of the Company for personal reasons. The directors, management and staff would like to thank Mr. Sookochoff for his valuable contribution. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Company has granted 550,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.30 effective today. The options are exercisable for 5 years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company.

