Golden Dawn Cancels Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:GOM) (FRANKFURT:3G8A) (OTC:GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) announces that the Company has decided not to proceed with the debenture financing previously announced on November 2, 2017.
