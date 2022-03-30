Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Tops “The RealTrends Five Hundred” 2022 Brokerage Rankings

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Tops “The RealTrends Five Hundred” 2022 Brokerage Rankings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage is No. 1 in California for Sales Volume among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, and the No. 3 brokerage Among Top 50 Firms in the United States for Highest Average Sales Price by Transaction Sides

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 1 in California for Sales Volume in 2021

among Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates
among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks No. 3 Among Top 50 Firms in the United States

by 2021 Transaction Sides
by 2021 Transaction Sides

San Francisco Bay Area, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty ranked among the nation’s top brokerages in “The RealTrends Five Hundred,” an annual report published by RealTrends of the top 500 independent real estate brokerages in the United States. Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty ranked No. 1 in California for Sales Volume in 2021 among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates in the state, having closed over $7 Billion in sales. The brokerage also ranked No. 3 among the Top 50 Firms in the United States for the Highest Average Sales Price, $1.87 Million, by Transaction Sides in 2021, and No. 9 among the same group in the United States for the Highest Average Sales Price by Sales Volume in 2021.

The brokerage, which has 23 offices and 465 agents throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area—including Silicon Valley, the Napa Valley Wine Country and beyond—also ranked No. 4 in the United States by Sales Volume among its national network of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, and No. 38 for all brokerages in the country for its impressive, record-breaking sales volume.

“The recognition of our brokerage on ‘The RealTrends Five Hundred’ ranking is a result of our exceptional agents, their hard work and extensive market knowledge, and the unparalleled value of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Combined, these forces enable our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences, making it possible for our brokerage to continue to lead our industry,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

The complete “RealTrends Five Hundred” rankings can be found on RealTrends’ website: https://www.realtrends.com/real-trends-500/ 

About Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments

  • Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 1 in California for Sales Volume in 2021
  • Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks No. 3 Among Top 50 Firms in the United States 
CONTACT: Kevin Daniel Dwyer
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
415.380.4332
mediainquiries@ggsir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.