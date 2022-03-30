Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Tops “The RealTrends Five Hundred” 2022 Brokerage Rankings

San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage is No. 1 in California for Sales Volume among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, and the No. 3 brokerage Among Top 50 Firms in the United States for Highest Average Sales Price by Transaction Sides

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 1 in California for Sales Volume in 2021 among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks No. 3 Among Top 50 Firms in the United States by 2021 Transaction Sides

San Francisco Bay Area, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty ranked among the nation’s top brokerages in “The RealTrends Five Hundred,” an annual report published by RealTrends of the top 500 independent real estate brokerages in the United States. Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty ranked No. 1 in California for Sales Volume in 2021 among Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates in the state, having closed over $7 Billion in sales. The brokerage also ranked No. 3 among the Top 50 Firms in the United States for the Highest Average Sales Price, $1.87 Million, by Transaction Sides in 2021, and No. 9 among the same group in the United States for the Highest Average Sales Price by Sales Volume in 2021.

The brokerage, which has 23 offices and 465 agents throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area—including Silicon Valley, the Napa Valley Wine Country and beyond—also ranked No. 4 in the United States by Sales Volume among its national network of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates, and No. 38 for all brokerages in the country for its impressive, record-breaking sales volume.

“The recognition of our brokerage on ‘The RealTrends Five Hundred’ ranking is a result of our exceptional agents, their hard work and extensive market knowledge, and the unparalleled value of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Combined, these forces enable our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences, making it possible for our brokerage to continue to lead our industry,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

The complete “RealTrends Five Hundred” rankings can be found on RealTrends’ website: https://www.realtrends.com/real-trends-500/

About Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

