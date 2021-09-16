Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Peter Cowperthwaite and Terri Kerwin Join Forces at SF Bay Area’s Premier Real Estate Brokerage

Peter Cowperthwaite and Terri Kerwin of the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Peter Cowperthwaite and Terri Kerwin of the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Silicon Valley, California, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top real estate brokers Terri Kerwin and Peter Cowperthwaite have joined forces as a powerhouse team, the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group, at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. With over 55 years of combined experience from their well-respected independent brokerages, the newly formed team joins the firm’s Menlo Park and Woodside offices.

 

“We are thrilled to join forces with a brand that is one of the most trusted names in the world. We are excited to offer our clients the added depth and breadth that Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty offers, both locally and around the globe,” says the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group.

Cowperthwaite founded Cowperthwaite & Company in 1989, a boutique real estate firm well known in the higher-end markets on the Peninsula. With a background in finance and economics, Cowperthwaite left an early career as a Certified Public Accountant after realizing he preferred working closely with people about numbers more than just numbers themselves. A natural competitor, he is renowned for his negotiating skills and subsequent client satisfaction.

 
Kerwin became Managing Broker at Kerwin + Associates in 1997, after a sales career at Xerox. She has continued to hone her sales and negotiation expertise, giving clients a decided advantage in competitive situations. Having built close to a dozen custom homes over the years, Kerwin is an invaluable guide on construction and design for her clients.

“Both Terri and Peter are focused, high-energy agents with deep local knowledge. Coupling Peter’s financial background, negotiation expertise and broad outlook with Terri’s attention to detail, eye for design and vast building expertise, we are excited to watch the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group’s next chapter and their business thrive at our brokerage,” says Ashley Banks, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Silicon Valley at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

 

For more information, visit: KerwinCowperthwaite.com

 

Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

 

Peter Cowperthwaite

Phone: 650.207.4101

Email: [email protected]

Lic.# 01012887

 

Terri Kerwin

Phone: 650.868.0272

Email: [email protected]

Lic #: 01181550

 

 

For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

About Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty has over 485 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachment

  • Terri-Peter-web 
CONTACT: Kevin Daniel Dwyer
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
415.380.4332
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.