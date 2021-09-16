Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

Peter Cowperthwaite and Terri Kerwin Join Forces at SF Bay Area’s Premier Real Estate Brokerage

Peter Cowperthwaite and Terri Kerwin of the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Silicon Valley, California, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top real estate brokers Terri Kerwin and Peter Cowperthwaite have joined forces as a powerhouse team, the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group, at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. With over 55 years of combined experience from their well-respected independent brokerages, the newly formed team joins the firm’s Menlo Park and Woodside offices.

“We are thrilled to join forces with a brand that is one of the most trusted names in the world. We are excited to offer our clients the added depth and breadth that Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty offers, both locally and around the globe,” says the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group.

Cowperthwaite founded Cowperthwaite & Company in 1989, a boutique real estate firm well known in the higher-end markets on the Peninsula. With a background in finance and economics, Cowperthwaite left an early career as a Certified Public Accountant after realizing he preferred working closely with people about numbers more than just numbers themselves. A natural competitor, he is renowned for his negotiating skills and subsequent client satisfaction.



Kerwin became Managing Broker at Kerwin + Associates in 1997, after a sales career at Xerox. She has continued to hone her sales and negotiation expertise, giving clients a decided advantage in competitive situations. Having built close to a dozen custom homes over the years, Kerwin is an invaluable guide on construction and design for her clients.

“Both Terri and Peter are focused, high-energy agents with deep local knowledge. Coupling Peter’s financial background, negotiation expertise and broad outlook with Terri’s attention to detail, eye for design and vast building expertise, we are excited to watch the Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group’s next chapter and their business thrive at our brokerage,” says Ashley Banks, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Silicon Valley at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

For more information, visit: KerwinCowperthwaite.com

Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

Peter Cowperthwaite

Phone: 650.207.4101

Email: [email protected]

Lic.# 01012887

Terri Kerwin

Phone: 650.868.0272

Email: [email protected]

Lic #: 01181550

For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

About Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty has over 485 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachment

Terri-Peter-web

CONTACT: Kevin Daniel Dwyer Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty 415.380.4332 [email protected]