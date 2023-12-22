FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), known for its diverse range of premium beverages, proudly announces the appointment of industry veteran Russ Kaffenberger as the new Interim CEO. This strategic appointment is a key part of Golden Grail’s vision for sustained growth and diversification within the beverage industry.

Kaffenberger, a seasoned executive, brings a wealth of experience in the beverage sector and a proven track record of successfully leading and scaling iconic brands like Monster Energy, Nutrabolt, Bang Energy, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. His expertise in brand-building, market expansion, and strategic partnerships is anticipated to drive Golden Grail’s Beverages’ ambitious growth plans.

“I am excited to take on the role of Interim CEO at Golden Grail Beverages,” said Kaffenberger. “It’s an honor to lead such a dynamic team and to contribute to the company’s trajectory of success. With our innovative product line and strong market presence, I am confident in our ability to achieve significant growth and further solidify our position in the beverage industry.”

Kaffenberger’s appointment follows his successful tenure as Chief Revenue Officer since July 2023, where he led significant initiatives in brand revitalization, retail partnerships, and distribution network expansion, resulting in a notable increase in revenue. Under his leadership, Golden Grail Beverages is poised to continue its path of innovation and growth.

Golden Grail Beverages will also be expanding its Board of Directors to include esteemed beverage industry experts. This strategic move to create a new Board of Directors aims to harness the member’s collective experience and insights to guide Golden Grail Beverages toward growth and success in the competitive beverage market.

The previous interim CEO, Steven Hoffman, will move on to focus on other ventures outside of the beverage industry. “This transition is a strategic step in Golden Grail Beverages’ journey, reflecting the company’s upward growth trajectory and the need for experienced leadership in the beverage sector,” said Mr. Hoffman.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

