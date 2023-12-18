FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), a dynamic and innovative company in the beverage industry dedicated to sustainable practices and offering premium beverages, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a two-year audit under PCAOB standards for the fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The audit was conducted by Salberg & Company, P.A., a prominent Independent PCAOB registered Public Accounting Firm known for its expertise in accounting and auditing.

The completion of this audit is a significant milestone for Golden Grail Beverages as it emphasizes the company’s commitment to transparency, corporate governance, and its dedication to its shareholders. The audit’s successful completion is a testament to the company’s robust financial practices and adherence to the highest accounting standards.

The primary purpose of this audit was to pave the way for Golden Grail Beverages to strategize its process and timing for transition to a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and focus on its near-term fundraising plans. The company believes that this uplisting will further validate its position in the market, attract a broader investor base, and potentially increase shareholder value.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer, commented, “The completion of the PCAOB audit is not just a regulatory requirement but a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our shareholders. We are excited about the next phase, which includes our plans to uplist and become a fully reporting company with the SEC. We believe these steps will further solidify our position in the industry and open up new avenues of growth.”

About Salberg & Company, P.A.:

Salberg & Company, P.A. is an Independent PCAOB-registered Public Accounting Firm renowned for its expertise in accounting and auditing. With a reputation built on experience, knowledge, and superior service, they are the preferred choice for companies seeking comprehensive auditing services.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Contact info:

+1 561-800-3891

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking

information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.