FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), a growing beverage company, is proud to announce the appointment of Russ Kaffenberger as Chief Revenue Officer. Kaffenberger, a seasoned industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the beverage industry, will leverage his extensive experience to oversee commercial operations and drive growth. This strategic enhancement to the executive team amplifies Golden Grail’s commitment to growth, innovation, and environmental sustainability in the beverage sector.

Kaffenberger has held pivotal business roles at industry giants such as Monster Energy, Nutrabolt, Bang Energy, and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Before joining the ranks of Golden Grail, Kaffenberger was the Chief Commercial Officer for SWAY Energy Corporation. His appointment coincides with Golden Grail’s ambitious plans to expand its team and diversify its beverage portfolio, featuring popular brands like Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Cause Water, KOZ Water, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, and more.

Kaffenberger, since joining the Golden Grail Beverages team in 2022, has boosted revenue by relaunching portfolio products, generated new sales in both domestic and international markets, and refined sales strategies. Leveraging his industry connections, he has successfully expanded the company’s distribution network, secured deals with new retailers, and enhanced relationships with existing clients.

Kaffenberger has also reduced production costs and negotiated better deals with suppliers without compromising beverage quality. His diverse business experience has resulted in operational cost savings, such as streamlining processes and enhancing workforce efficiency. Kaffenberger is forming a robust sales and operations team as a leader by recruiting new talent, training existing staff, and refining strategies. Furthermore, he has built a marketing team to streamline social media and marketing strategies, ensuring all Golden Grail Beverages product lines’ effective brand communication and product reach.

“The alignment of the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth with my professional values creates a unique business synergy,” said Kaffenberger. “I intend to utilize my extensive beverage industry experience to drive revenue growth, thereby playing a pivotal role in the continued success of Golden Grail Beverages.”

Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail, shared his enthusiasm about the new appointment, “Russ’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and expanding our footprint in the global beverage market. His industry knowledge and proven track record will be invaluable as we aim to broaden our brand portfolio and enhance our presence in the global beverage market.”

With Kaffenberger at the helm of revenue generation, Golden Grail Beverages is aiming to break new ground in the beverage industry and build a position as a frontrunner in environmentally friendly beverages. Golden Grail Beverages is focused on developing a portfolio of beverages that emphasize sustainability, health, and innovation.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Golden Grail Beverages as we continue to innovate and expand our range of truly healthy beverages. For more information about Golden Grail Beverages, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

