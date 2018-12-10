Golden Leaf Holdings announces change in Board of Director composition

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, today announced that Michael Crooke has decided to resign from our Board to focus on his expanding career responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Michael for his service. A search is underway for his replacement.

“We are sad that Michael has made the decision he has, but we understand that the demands placed on him no longer permit him the time necessary to devote to our Company. However, the industry continues to evolve rapidly and this means we have changing needs that require attention. This represents an opportunity to fill a Board seat that can address some of those changing needs” said William Simpson, CEO. “We look forward to announcing a new Board member as soon as that person has been selected.”

About Golden Leaf Holdings
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:
Craig Eastwood
Chief Financial Officer
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
503-201-0659
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected] / [email protected]
212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

