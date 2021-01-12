Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Golden Leaf Holdings Provides Update Regarding Non-Brokered Private Placement including Management participation

Golden Leaf Holdings Provides Update Regarding Non-Brokered Private Placement including Management participation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, is pleased to announce that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Non-Brokered Offering”) of units (“Units”), previously announced on December 21, 2020, for gross proceeds of approximately C$2,375,000, including $190,500 from insiders. A total of 79,166,773 Units were issued at a purchase price of C$0.03 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing. The Units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. In connection with this initial tranche, the Company paid finder’s fees in the aggregate sum of C$104,225 and issued 3,474,153 compensation warrants (the “Finders’ Warrants”) to certain eligible finders. Each Finders’ Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to C$0.06 per Common Share at any time up to 24 months following closing.

Additionally, certain directors and officers will also be investing approximately C$400,000 in this close and will be issued 8,090,560 Units at a deemed issue price of C$0.05 using foregone 2020 compensation as consideration.

The Company has received indications of further commitments in the Non-Brokered Offering which are expected to close on or before January 25, 2021.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada, and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.