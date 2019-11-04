Breaking News
Home / Top News / Golden Minerals Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance

Golden Minerals Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) today announced that on November 1, 2019, NYSE Regulation accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards relating to stockholders’ equity.  NYSE Regulation has granted a plan period through February 19, 2021.

The listing of the Company’s common stock will continue pursuant to an extension during the plan period, during which time the Company will be subject to periodic review to determine whether it is making progress consistent with the accepted plan. Failure to make progress consistent with the plan or to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by February 19, 2021 could result in the Company’s shares of common stock being delisted from the NYSE American.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities legislation.  This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American.  These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including whether the Company will be able to take steps during the plan period to achieve sufficient increase in its stockholders’ equity to regain compliance with the NYSE American listing standards.  Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals can be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission by Golden Minerals, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations
(303) 839-5060
SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.