Golden Nugget Celebrates Its #777th Game on the Seventh Anniversary of nj-casino.goldennuggetcasino.com with the Launch of a Unique Custom Game Designed By Everi

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Digital, a division of Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, in conjunction with Golden Nugget announced today that a custom game designed by Everi Digital has launched on nj-casino.goldennuggetcasino.com in celebration of the online casino’s seventh anniversary. It is the 777th game showcased for Golden Nugget’s players.

“Golden Nugget is one of the largest and most established online casinos in North America and has been a staple of the US online casino industry. They also host the largest online game library,” said David Lucchese, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Digital for Everi. “We are honored to have been selected to design a custom game for this industry leader as part of their seventh anniversary.”

Warren Steven, Senior Director, Golden Nugget Online Gaming said, “With the launch of the Golden Nugget Stepper branded game, Everi has been a committed partner and delivered an exceptional game for us to showcase. As we expand on our branded content, we continue to demonstrate the pledge of goldennuggetcasino.com to providing online casino patrons with the best and most diverse online gaming experience.”

ABOUT EVERI HOLDINGS

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming, financial technology, and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

ABOUT GOLDEN NUGGET

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is a leading online gaming company that is owned by a company wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta. It is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted “Operator of the Year” award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

As previously reported, on June 28, 2020, GNOG entered into a purchase agreement with Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) (“Landcadia II”), a special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which GNOG will become a public company listed on Nasdaq. Landcadia II has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the Special Meeting to be held in connection with its Business Combination with GNOG. Landcadia II’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about GNOG, Landcadia II and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Special Meeting were mailed to stockholders of Landcadia II as of the Record Date. Landcadia II’s stockholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Landcadia Holdings II, Inc., 1510 West Loop South, Houston, Texas 77027, Attention: General Counsel, (713) 850-1010.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

VP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP of Marketing

[email protected]