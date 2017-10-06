Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Change of Registered Office

GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Date of Announcement: 06/10/2017
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS (‘THE COMPANY’)
The Directors wish to advise that with effect from 21st September 2017 the Company’s Registered Office has changed to:
Third Floor
1 Le Truchot
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WD
The Directors also wish to advise that the Administrator, R&H Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited, has changed name and is now known as Maitland Administration (Guernsey) Limited.
For more information please contact:
Gareth Smith
Maitland Administration (Guernsey) Limited
01481 749362
