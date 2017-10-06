Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Change of Registered Office

GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

Date of Announcement: 06/10/2017

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE OF GOLDEN PROSPECT PRECIOUS METALS (‘THE COMPANY’)

The Directors wish to advise that with effect from 21st September 2017 the Company’s Registered Office has changed to:

Third Floor

1 Le Truchot

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WD

The Directors also wish to advise that the Administrator, R&H Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited, has changed name and is now known as Maitland Administration (Guernsey) Limited.

For more information please contact:

Gareth Smith

Maitland Administration (Guernsey) Limited

01481 749362