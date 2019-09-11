Breaking News
Golden State Signs Custodial Agreement with TD Ameritrade Institutional

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden State, on behalf of Golden State Wealth Management, a registered investment advisor, announced today that it has entered into a custodial agreement with TD Ameritrade Institutional, a leader in U.S. retail trading. Golden State affiliated financial advisors now have an additional custodial option available and can access the many features and benefits offered by TD Ameritrade.

“I am thrilled to be able to offer this additional level of service to our team members. Golden State advisors now have additional custodial options for the benefit of their clients,” states Daniel R. Catone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State.

About Golden State
Golden State is a Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*, Raymond James and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

With a flagship office in South Coast Metro, California and expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. Learn more at www.TeamGoldenState.com.

*As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State, TD Ameritrade and LPL Financial are separate entities.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. is one of the firms that we use to custody our client assets. TD Ameritrade, Golden State, and the other entities named are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other’s services or policies. TD Ameritrade does not endorse or recommend any advisor and the use of the TD Ameritrade logo does not represent the endorsement or recommendation of any advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade Institutional, Division of TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Used with permission.

Golden State
201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460
South Coast Metro, CA 92707
866-273-1563
www.TeamGoldenState.com

