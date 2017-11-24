Golden Tag Sells Non-Core Mineral Claims

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Tag Resources Ltd (TSXV:GOG) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Rubicon Minerals Corporation (“Rubicon”) to sell Golden Tag’s 40% interest in the McCuaig Property in Dome Township, Ontario for 550,000 common shares of Rubicon with a 4 month hold. The transaction closing is expected to complete by month end, subject to customary Toronto Stock Exchange approval for Rubicon.

Golden Tag also announces that it has granted 3.2 million five year incentive share options to insiders and others with an exercise price to be calculated using the five day volume weighted average price of Golden Tag shares on the TSX Venture exchange after the date hereof, less the allowable discount.

