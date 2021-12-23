Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Full List of 2021 Accomplishments and Plans for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a full list of the Company’s 2021 accomplishments and achievements, and provide insight into some of the overarching objectives that have been set in place for 2022. Golden Triangle Ventures has a mission to develop a portfolio of exciting businesses that synergistically benefit its core divisions which operate in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. Listed below is an overview of the projects that have unfolded, and the milestones accomplished during the past year as well as a transparent look at the future ahead.

After a strong year of developing the roadmap that set Golden Triangle Venture’s current and future course during the pandemic and shutdown in 2020, the Company opened the new year by securing its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, to implement its full execution strategy. The core team was trained and empowered to build the foundation and infrastructure needed to develop an array of services to support the numerous projects within the business. Plans and processes were established to provide marketing, sales, operations, design creation, corporate structuring, material framework, standard operating procedures and policies throughout the burgeoning operation. A full-service business development platform was launched, and the company immediately worked towards assisting the execution strategies within Global Health Services, Lavish Entertainment and HyFrontier Technologies.

Global Health Services operates under the company Health division and was formed with a vision to become a global health company. The company built its Health Portal (www.GTVHealth.com) to offer all health-related services and products within the business. A partnership with Sonder Fulfillment was formed to provide a support system and sales arm, with approval to represent and sell the Le Pragma product line which includes a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products. As the year progressed, Golden Triangle Ventures completed its full acquisition of Sonder Fulfillment and is currently in the final stages of its intent to acquire the Le Pragma brand, assets and IP. Management hopes to complete this acquisition in Q1 2022 and will soon begin the final due diligence on all material and agreements. Furthering the company vision, Global Health Services has a goal to provide support services to different health-related companies while building a portfolio of products and companies that can benefit the planet. With several distribution channels in place to support the sales and growth of the initial products and services in place, management has a plan to expand all aspects of Global Health Services in 2022.

Lavish Entertainment operates under the Company’s Entertainment division and has, since its inception in 2017, organized some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) concerts in Las Vegas. The past 12 months have brought significant growth, fueled by the objectives it has accomplished. One of the most exciting of these is the exclusive partnership with Positron to develop a fully immersive, live entertainment Virtual Reality platform to showcase entertainment in VR/AR. This platform is expected to be completed in 2022 and management believes in the possibilities of further opportunities within the partnership. Additionally, the company launched Syndicate Bass Records and organized its first label showcase to complement its initial label release, which achieved a top-100 placement on beat port. A full Hennessey Sound Design system was acquired to support the company’s live stream and live concert production efforts. The initial Live Stream pilot events were proven, and the company anticipates a full launch in the new year, which will support the monetization plan put in place to advance and benefit the company vision.

At inception, Lavish Entertainment had a goal of organizing the most exciting festivals in the world and this goal became a reality with the recent organization of Playa Playground, its New Year’s Eve Music & Art Festival which will showcase the company vision. From organizing small shows and growing into the biggest festival in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, management is very proud of the milestones accomplished over the past year. As the company continues to hold onto the goal of building the world’s most advanced music venue, management understands the capital requirements needed to turn this vision into reality and has shifted its focus to prioritize other business developments. As this goal will never fade away, management looks forward to actualizing the venue when financially able to do so.

One such priority over the past year has been to quietly develop a Point of Sale (POS) system that can offer a unique benefit to venue owners, guests, staff and contractors that participate within any event. Lavish Entertainment believes the system being developed may provide a greater value than any system offered on the market today. The framework, processes, development plans and marketing strategies are now complete, and the company plans to move forward with protecting its IP and completing the development of the system. Further transparency into the project is expected to be provided in the year ahead as development continues. As these milestones near completion Lavish Entertainment is poised to build a conglomerate of entertainment businesses under one umbrella that work in concert to further the company’s vision of becoming a leader in the entertainment industry.

HyFrontier Technologies operates under the Company’s Technology division, which owns a patent-pending process and device technology called “HyGrO,” a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. In 2021 the company transitioned into a full development and manufacturing facility to achieve its goal of producing a commercially viable product that can provide value to small and large-scale agriculture farming operations. The company spent the past year strengthening its core technology and improving upon every aspect of its initial IP, including the advancement of its electronic control systems to increase its lifespan and performance. The company has produced the first four commercial test HyGrO units and studies are currently being conducted to substantiate the benefits and commercial viability of the technology before its initial launch. In 2022, the company anticipates further testing of the technology on post-harvest crops such as fruits and vegetables sold in retail outlets and will study the potential savings from the reduction of product spoilage. In addition, management plans to complete its full manufacturing plans and sales funnel to deploy HyGrO to the world, when ready. Management of Sonder Fulfillment enjoy relationships with some of the largest farming operations in the country and the main priority is to prepare a viable unit that can substantiate its benefit so the company can mitigate the risk of deployment without value enhancement. Understanding the predictable outcome and value of the technology is critical before the company launches its technology.

In 2021 Sonder Fulfillment joined the GTV family and began focusing on emerging markets to expand its international footprint and further the company’s vision of driving forward the most powerful cannabinoid products to the world. The year began with management signing an initial agreement with an upcoming multi-level marketing company, Xifra, located in Mexico, to launch its CBD health and wellness product line. Following the successful production and export of the initial SKUs into the Mexican market, Xifra flew Sonder Fulfillment’s president and vice president to their conference in Cancun, Mexico, to be keynote speakers with a message regarding the efficacy of CBD products to a crowd of more than 5,000 attendees. Sonder Fulfillment continues to work with companies such as Inner Bloom, also located in Mexico, as well as their Food and Drug Administration (COFEPRIS) to advance cannabinoid products and become a first mover in a market with an opportunity to be one of the largest in the world. Sonder Fulfillment was also able to successfully enter the Japanese market in 2021 and has worked diligently to understand the stringent requirements to export cannabinoid products into Japan and has secured approval of CBN for export into the Japanese market. This opens up a tremendous amount of opportunity for sales in the upcoming year of the company’s novel cannabinoid product line, which has shown to greatly assist the end-user with anxiety and sleep-related issues.

Rounding out the year in international development, Sonder Fulfillment also secured a distribution channel and online platform for Le Pragma products that is backed by a large marketing team in the United Kingdom. This distribution channel will greatly assist the Health Division’s goal of immediately capitalizing the Le Pragma inventory. Another exciting development during 2021 was the securing of a strategic relationship with GVB Biopharma, one of the industry’s largest and most well-respected cannabinoid manufacturers for the certification and distribution of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient products for worldwide distribution, especially into markets that only allow the import of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products. This relationship has allowed Sonder Fulfillment the opportunity to secure one of the most stable and steady supply chains available in the market which will help expand the company’s revenue opportunities in 2022.

Napa Wine Brands was acquired by Golden Triangle Ventures in 2021 and now operates under the Company’s Food & Beverage division. The company has a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. was the first project to transpire under Napa Wine Brands which produces award-winning wines and locally grown and milled, single varietal extra virgin olive oils, and a variety of award-winning wine vinegars. The past year has formed some exciting relationships with wine distribution companies that are in short supply of wines produced from the Napa and Sonoma Valley regions. To help achieve the goal of supplying large volumes of Napa and Sonoma Valley wine that is either produced or sourced by The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co., the company recently hired a new head winemaker who has a long pedigree of producing award winning wines for major Napa Valley wineries such as Silver Oak, Far Niente and others.

The company has extended its product line with the newest release of a 2018 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon which originates from a small, highly coveted sub-region in the Napa Valley called “Oak Knoll.” This new addition has a bottling date set for Feb. 16, 2022, which will conclude the first of several other releases set for the new year. Furthering this goal is the development of “Delise” (www.DeliseCellars.com) which is a new line of sparkling wines, beginning with a wonderful Blanc de Blancs, set to release in late January 2022. The fruit to produce this wonderful sparkling wine is 100% Chardonnay coming from the highly coveted Northern California coastal regions of Sonoma and Mendocino counties and made by the company’s award-winning wine maker. As the company continues to grow its product line to achieve its goal of supplying wine distributors in the new year, management has also prepared for the launch of Special Occasion Wines (www.SpecialOccasionWines.com) which compliments its business and will be another new brand under the Napa Wine Brands family of fine products and services. This brand was formed to provide consumers the ability to order custom made wine with personalized labels and shipped direct to their home. This service will be available for small or large quantities and is set to launch in early 2022.

Separate from the businesses within Golden Triangle Ventures, management has been working diligently to amend the company financial statements to achieve its goal of becoming a fully audited company and listing its security on a senior exchange. F.A.R. Out Numbered, LLC (“FAR”) has been retained as the new Corporate Accountant/Controller, Enrolled Agent, and Licensed Tax Consultant of Golden Triangle Ventures and the detected discrepancies have now been reviewed and corrected. The company is in the process of completing all disclosure statements that are anticipated to file in near future. In addition, the company has received all state documentation needed to form a new class of preferred shares which will be used to issue dividends of the two proposed spin offs to all shareholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2021. The company has received the full shareholder list for all dividend holders and is excited to complete these goals. As the company financial statements are close to being amended and refiled, management has reengaged services with Sequire, New To The Street, and Fundamental Research Corp. to complete all previously engaged services that may assist the company in sharing its story to the world.

As we approach the end of 2021, Golden Triangle Ventures is excited to share further information on recent new developments such as Electryone Advisors and the represented technology and business within. Furthermore, the company expects to provide further transparency into the relationship between Lelantos Holdings and Golden Triangle Ventures. Upon reviewing the many exciting developments and achievements that have transpired over the past year, Golden Triangle Ventures and its management teams are prepared and looking forward to a strong new year ahead.

