LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) announces that it has joined forces with NowMedia Networks to broadcast an initial 12 separate, weekly CEO interviews with Steffan Dalsgaard, president and chief executive officer of GTV. This collaboration signifies the Company’s commitment to fostering further transparency and streamlined communication efforts to its shareholders. These interviews are aimed to provide the Company with a platform to share its story with an expanded audience through NowMedia Networks’ distribution to over 34 million TVs on 10+ networks with its viewership comprised of investors, business owners and entrepreneurs.

NowMedia TV, renowned for its bilingual and business-oriented content, will integrate the pioneering perspectives of Golden Triangle Ventures into its acclaimed shows, “Power CEOs” and “Vital Signs,” hosted by Jen Gaudet. These shows serve as premier platforms for showcasing the stories and strategies of trailblazing leaders driving global business transformation.

Golden Triangle Ventures, under the visionary leadership of its management team, stands as a beacon of innovation and forward-thinking in sectors ranging from entertainment, health and technology. With a steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering groundbreaking solutions, Golden Triangle Ventures embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and is extremely pleased to begin filming its series of CEO interviews in the near future.

The Company intends to make all recordings of its CEO Interviews live on its social media account through X (formerly Twitter) under its handle @GTV_Inc.

With its unparalleled reach and engaging programming tailored to business minds, NowMedia TV continues to be a leading destination for insightful content that informs and inspires audiences from both the U.S. and Mexico. Through this collaboration with Golden Triangle Ventures, NowMedia Networks reinforces its commitment to spotlighting the stories and strategies of visionaries shaping the future of business.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting Company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this Company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive Rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts who can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings – The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services – Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments – Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

For more information, visit us at: www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

About Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Entertainment Division. Currently conducting its business out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped Lavish successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment strives to produce high-quality and professional events that provide an immersive experience through state-of-the-art production and sound implementation.

Lavish Entertainment is currently developing a flagship entertainment complex called Destino Ranch which intends to become an ideal outdoor music and festival venue, immersive art installation, tourist attraction and world-renowned destination center. The company recently secured a purchase agreement to acquire nearly 70 acres of prime and improved land for its Destino Ranch project which is strategically located in Arizona. The property secured has upgrades that represent a substantial investment totaling nearly $6 million, which has turned this once-vacant land into a beautiful oasis that provides the initial infrastructure needed to begin the development of Destino Ranch.

Lavish Entertainment recently appointed Marco Antonio Moreno as its new president and chief operations officer. Moreno is the founder, senior designer and lead project manager for ABI Create, L.L.C. (“ABI”). Formed in 2015, and based out of Phoenix, Arizona, ABI is a complete-service event management and production firm offering:

Event Organization, Management, Production and Logistics

Site Planning and Permitting

Construction and Contracting

Custom Design and Fabrication

And More

ABI Create has successfully implemented its corporate vision of delivering high-fidelity production to large-scale installations that span major music festivals, major sporting events and notable conventions across the United States. Notable collaborative work samples include projects produced for:

NFL Super Bowl

San Diego & New York Comic-Con

EDC & Camp EDC and Other Insomniac Events

Bonnaroo Music Festival

The Waste Management Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational

Burning Man

More information on Moreno, along with his collaborators, partners and team, can be found at https://abicreate.com/ or @marco.a.moreno

ABI was a crucial team member in the production of Lavish Entertainment’s Playa Playground New Year’s event (“Playa”). Held on Dec. 31, 2021. Playa was an auspicious and grand-scale Burning-Man-style music festival staged in downtown Las Vegas that redefined the level of event that Lavish can provide. Due to the role ABI played in the execution of Playa, the CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Steffan Dalsgaard, handpicked Moreno to lead the new vision of Lavish and contribute to the Company’s overarching business goal of becoming an industry-leading, innovative and, at-the-forefront music and arts entertainment production company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements.

