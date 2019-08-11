Goldman Sachs economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to recession

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday that fears of the U.S.-China trade war leading to a recession are increasing and that Goldman no longer expects a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
