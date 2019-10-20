Goldman Sachs lowers ‘no deal’ Brexit probability to 5% from 10%

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that it lowered the probability of a no-deal Brexit to 5% from 10% after the British parliament withheld its approval until formal ratification legislation is passed.
