Goldman Sachs still sees crude prices falling after OPEC+ deal

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that the deal between major oil producers to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels per day is ‘historic yet insufficient,’ adding that no deal would be enough to offset the sharp drop in demand already occurring.
