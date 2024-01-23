TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roy Sebag, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”), would like to announce an update to his beneficial ownership of the Company. On January 12, 2024, Mr. Sebag acquired 4,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “Purchase”), and as a result Mr. Sebag will file an early warning report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.