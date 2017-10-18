Goldplat plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 October 2017

Goldplat plc (‘Goldplat’ or ‘the Company’)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Goldplat announces that it was yesterday informed by Gerard Kisbey-Green, the Company’s CEO, that he acquired 159,626 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 6.25 pence each on 16 October 2017.

Following the above mentioned acquisition, Gerard Kisbey-Green is beneficially interested in 159,626 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and provides further detail.

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gerard Kisbey-Green 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Goldplat Plc b) LEI 213800WJG4PAPXBRG516 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code ISIN: GB00B0HCWM45 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.25 pence 159,626 d) Aggregated information – Aggregated volume Aggregate volume: 159,626

Aggregate price: 6.25 pence

Aggregate total: £9,977 – Price e) Date of the transaction 16 October 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market (XLON)

