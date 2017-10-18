Goldplat plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 October 2017
Goldplat plc (‘Goldplat’ or ‘the Company’)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Goldplat announces that it was yesterday informed by Gerard Kisbey-Green, the Company’s CEO, that he acquired 159,626 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 6.25 pence each on 16 October 2017.
Following the above mentioned acquisition, Gerard Kisbey-Green is beneficially interested in 159,626 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and provides further detail.
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
|Gerard Kisbey-Green
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Goldplat Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800WJG4PAPXBRG516
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB00B0HCWM45
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
| c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.25 pence
|159,626
| d)
|Aggregated information
|– Aggregated volume
| Aggregate volume: 159,626
Aggregate price: 6.25 pence
Aggregate total: £9,977
|– Price
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|16 October 2017
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market (XLON)
For further information visit www.goldplat.com, follow on Twitter @GoldPlatPlc or contact:
|Gerard Kisbey-Green
|CEO Goldplat plc
|Tel: +27 (71) 8915775
|Colin Aaronson / Daniel Bush
|Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100
|Andrew Raca / Justin McKeegan
|VSA Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 3005 5000
|Charlotte Page / Susie Geliher
| St Brides Partners Ltd
(Financial PR)
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- GC Rieber Shipping – British Antarctic Survey exercises its last option on RRS Ernest Shackleton - October 18, 2017
- Rathbone Brothers Plc: 3rd Quarter Results - October 18, 2017
- Providence Resources P.l.c.: Licensing Option 16/27 –Southern Porcupine Basin - October 18, 2017