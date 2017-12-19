Breaking News
Home / Top News / Goldrea Clarifies the News Release of December 15, 2017

Goldrea Clarifies the News Release of December 15, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldrea (CSE:GOR) (Frankfurt:GOJ) (Pink Sheets:GORAF) entered into agreement in the form of a non-binding LOI with Tabu Investments, dated October 23, 2017. Tabu is a company focused on the cannabis sector. Their website is www.tabu.co.

Tabu currently has an LOI signed with Spliffin of California dated December 18, 2017, to begin operations in Canada. Tabu is to issue 40,000,000 shares of Tabu, plus a half warrant at twelve cents, to Spliffin. Tabu intends to assist Spliffin with a CSE public listing, and Spliffin intends to arrange up to $7.5 million in financing for Tabu’s construction of a marijuana facility. Spliffin is a company in a variety of cannabis related businesses. Terms of the deal and valuations will be independently assessed. Tabu also is in an LOI agreement, dated November 15, 2017, to own 40% of Planter’s Guide, at a cost of 400,000 shares of Tabu and $40,000 cash. Planter’s Guide is an on-line media site catering to growers and sellers of marijuana, and the industry as a whole.

It is anticipated that there is a share exchange with Tabu for Goldrea shares. Terms are not known at this time. Upon further due diligence and the Spliffin definitive agreement, confirmed terms will be announced. There is no guarantee that Tabu’s LOI with Spliffin and Planter’s Guide will be completed. Upon completion of a definitive agreement, partnership between Goldrea and Tabu is expected to add strength to the deal by providing a public platform of investment.

For more information, please contact:
James Elbert, President and CEO
Telephone: (604) 559-7230
Email: [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.