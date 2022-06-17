Breaking News
Gold’s Gym SoCal Wins Prestigious PR Daily Social Media and Digital Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Gold’s Gym SoCal has been named a winner in PR Daily’s Social Media & Digital Awards in the Instagram category.PR Daily’s Social Media & Digital Awards celebrate the teams, organizations and agencies who create captivating digital work and have redefined the field with their groundbreaking work.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gold’s Gym SoCal was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition in Social Media for its creative digital communications work. 

Gold’s Gym SoCal’s goal was to build a community for everyone following the gym on Facebook and Instagram, allowing them to continue to work with a fitness professional or stay healthy on their own using virtual workout tools. This was especially important during the months gyms in the SoCal area were instructed to remain closed. With world-class trainers available, members and nonmembers had access to classes around the clock to help them stay in shape. One class, Booty Bootcamp, drew more than 800 registered attendees for one Saturday morning session.

Weekly posts that members can count on seeing every day have helped Gold’s Gym SoCal’s Instagram develop its own personality. The staff replies to every member’s comment and direct message both as a retention measure and to ensure members continue to receive top-of-line service.

Along with regular weekly virtual classes, the gym started highlighting members and featuring user-generated content—which not only grew its social media community but sent engagement up, growing Gold’s Gym SoCal to more than 20,000 followers in just two years. With a regular posting schedule and new in-house weekly content, members never suffer from content fatigue. Gold’s Gym SoCal has become a hub for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

Gold’s Gym SoCal set themselves apart from an outstanding field of entrants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. “A very healthy congratulations to Gold’s Gym SoCal’s Niko Necoechea, Marketing Manager, on a job well done. We look forward to your continued success,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at Ragan Communications.

“Despite the challenges brought on in 2020 due to the pandemic, Gold’s Gym SoCal persevered in order to keep fulfilling the needs of the fitness communities we’ve helped build and foster for over three decades,” said Angel Banos, CEO of Gold’s Gym SoCal, who, along with his brother Willy (Gold’s Gym SoCal COO), have been Gold’s Gym franchisees for nearly 35 years to-date. “Now we’re making up for time lost because of the pandemic by accelerating our social media presence, new location expansions and introducing new, top-tier fitness experiences for our members across Southern California. We are thrilled about this new chapter of growth.” 

More information about Gold’s Gym SoCal is available at goldsgym.com/markets/socal/, facebook.com/GoldsGymSoCalGroup/ or twitter.com/goldsgymsocal.

About Gold’s Gym
What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become the most well-known and traditional fitness company in the world – Gold’s Gym. Over the last 55 years, Gold’s Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. Bodybuilding greats, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Franco Columbu, worked out at the original Gold’s Gym, which went on to become the most legendary gym in the world. In the fitness industry, the brand enjoys cult status and universal appeal with 96% aided brand awareness. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold’s Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. 

Media Contact: 
Cyndi Colonna cyndi@goldsgymsocal.com 323-855-0602

