Global Market Study on Golf Clubs: Rapidly Rising Popularity of Golf Simulators to Increase Usage of Golf Clubs

New York:, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global golf club market reached a revenue of US$ 10.1 Billion at the end of 2022. The global Golf Club Market is expected to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a 2.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Golf Club Market is a rapidly growing industry that has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Golf clubs have become increasingly popular among amateur golfers and professionals alike, and the Golf Club Market has responded with an abundance of options for all levels of players. Golf clubs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from drivers to putters, as well as different materials including steel, graphite, titanium, and more. The Golf Club Market also offers club sets for both men and women, as well as custom-built clubs for those looking for specific performance characteristics.

The golf club market is a highly competitive industry with numerous players offering a wide variety of products to consumers. The market has been growing steadily over the past few years, driven by factors such as an increase in the number of golf courses, growth in the number of golfers, and increasing disposable incomes. In this report, we analyze the current state of the golf club market, key market players, and future growth prospects.

Market Drivers:

The golf club market is driven by several factors such as an increase in the number of golfers worldwide, growth in the number of golf courses, and increasing disposable incomes. According to a report by the National Golf Foundation, the number of golfers in the US increased by 2.5 million from 2017 to 2018. Similarly, the number of golf courses in Asia has increased rapidly in recent years, leading to a surge in demand for golf equipment.

Market Restraints:

One of the major restraints for the golf club market is the high cost of golf equipment. Golf clubs are expensive, and not all consumers can afford to buy the latest and most expensive equipment. Additionally, the increasing popularity of other leisure activities such as cycling, hiking, and gaming is also a challenge for the golf industry.

Market Opportunities:

The golf club market presents several opportunities for growth in the future. Technological advancements have led to the development of high-performance golf clubs that offer better accuracy and distance. The use of 3D printing technology has also led to the development of customized golf clubs, which can be tailored to the specific needs of individual golfers. Moreover, the growing popularity of golf in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America presents a significant opportunity for golf club manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The golf club market is highly competitive, with several players offering a wide range of products to consumers. Some of the key players in the market include

TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc.

Callaway Golf Company

The Acushnet Holdings Company

Mizuno USA, Inc

Rock Bottom Golf

Cleveland Golf Company, Inc.

Bridgestone Sports Ltd

Cobra Golf

Henry Griffitts

Bettinardi Golf

Bobby Grace Putters

These companies are focused on product innovation and differentiation to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Callaway Golf Company recently introduced a range of golf clubs that are designed to offer greater speed and distance.

Golf Club Market Segmentation-

By Product Type – Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, Irons, Wedges, Putters

Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, Irons, Wedges, Putters By Price Range – Premium/ High, Economy/ Mid-Range

Premium/ High, Economy/ Mid-Range By Hand Orientation – Left Handed Clubs, Right Handed Clubs

Left Handed Clubs, Right Handed Clubs By Consumer Orientation – Men, Women, Kids

Men, Women, Kids By End Use – Amateur, Professionals

Amateur, Professionals By Distribution Channel – Direct, Indirect

Direct, Indirect By Region – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East Africa

