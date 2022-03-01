Golf Live Launches First Immediate Golf Lesson Technology for Virtual, Instant Golf Lessons

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Golf Live’s custom-built software designed by golfers and coaches has changed how golfers golf and coaches teach.

HOUSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golf Live announced today the launch of their instant, mobile golf instruction app. Golf Live is the premier and first solution for virtual, instant, golf lessons, all instructed by certified Golf Live Coaches. With Golf Live’s mobile app, patent-pending live replay, and recording technology, golfers can request a lesson and receive quality instruction. Golf Live offers a new way for golfers to receive lessons and for coaches to teach.

Golf Live can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play. 

“We have the opportunity to change how golf instruction is delivered to players forever. The ability to grow the game of golf and impact the lives of golf professionals and golfers everywhere is something that I am very excited to be a part of.” – Allan Belden, Golf Live Director of Business Development and Honorary President of the New England PGA

To use Golf Live:

– Create a profile

– Select live lessons

– Instantly be connected with a coach

Coaches will evaluate your swing and improve your golf game. With Golf Live you can golf instantly through a live lesson, schedule a lesson in advance, and favorite coaches you want to be connected with again. Golf better, anytime, anywhere, instantly.

Golf Live is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Pricing per lesson varies per lesson. For more information on Golf Live, visit golfliveapp.com

New Golf Live users can use code “LAUNCH” in the referral section of the Golf Live App for $10 off their first immediate lesson.

###

About Golf Live: Golf Live has changed the way golfers golf and how coaches teach. Built with golf coaches and golfers in mind, Golf Live’s custom software and technology has made teaching lessons and receiving quality instruction more accessible than ever. Golf Live aims to help golfers receive lessons anywhere, anytime, while allowing coaches to earn additional revenue through instructing.
 

Golf Live Website: golfliveapp.com

Apple App Store Listing: https://apps.apple.com/bo/app/golf-live/id1583921230?l=en

Google Play Store Listing: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.golflive.app

How-to Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIVD0y9bvp4

Press Contact: Golf Live PR | E: contact@golfliveapp.com | P: 832-797-1468

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

