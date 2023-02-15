NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC: GOLQ), a U.S.-based global provider of fintech and consumer data analytics, has commenced the process of listing on a senior U.S. exchange.

The company believes it meets the quantitative requirements, including net shareholder equity and market capitalization.

GoLogiq also believes it currently satisfies the reporting and governance requirements for the listing. It is fully reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and recently appointed two highly experienced independent board members which established a majority of independent directors on its board. GoLogiq also recently appointed two business and government leaders to its newly formed advisory board who bring years of Fortune 500 senior management experience, including experience with the listing process, corporate governance and M&A.

To help guide and assist with the listing process, the company has engaged an advisory firm, Exchange Listing, which is highly experienced with the listing process.

According to Brent Suen, interim CEO of GoLogiq, stated: “We believe we now have all the right elements in place for a successful listing on a senior U.S. exchange. We expect the listing to help create greater shareholder value for our stockholders by elevating our profile in the investor community and improving liquidity. We also anticipate that the elevated status of listing on a senior U.S. exchange will help advance our mission of serving the large populations of the unbanked and financially underserved with our market leading fintech solutions.”

GoLogiq’s global fintech ecosystem is anticipated to greatly expand following the planned merger with GammaRey, along with the anticipated closing of its acquisition of Nest Egg. The strategic combination of these companies is expected to create uniquely valuable financial service offerings for Gen Z and Millennial customers in the U.S., Middle East and Australia.

The combined company plans to focus initially on the high-growth market of wealth management for Generation Z and Millennials. This new generation of wealth-builders represents the sharing economy that will be powered by digital banking solutions, such as virtual payments, lending and loyalty programs.

The collective wealth of Millennials and Gen Zs reportedly jumped 25% in 2021–higher than for Gen Xs and Baby Boomers–and their aggregate assets grew from $2.9 trillion to $3.6 trillion. Bain & Company projects the wealth management market to double in size and exceed $500 billion by 2030.

About GoLogiq

GoLogiq Inc. is a US-based global provider of fintech and mobile solutions for digital transformation and consumer data analytics. Its software platforms are comprised of CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small-to-medium sized businesses; AtozGo™, a ‘hyper-local’ app-based delivery platform; AtozPay™, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment and microfinance; and Radix™, a Big Data analytics platform. Visit the company at gologiq.com or follow on twitter: $GOLQ and @gologiq.

