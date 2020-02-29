Good early signs for Biden in exit polls as he seeks a decisive South Carolina victory

Nearly eight of 10 voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday said they have a favorable view of Joe Biden, compared with five of 10 who see rival Bernie Sanders favorably – a good early sign for Biden in the pivotal early nominating state, exit polls showed.
