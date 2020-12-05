Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Good Girl: University of West Georgia Graduate’s Service Dog Receives Honorary ‘Dog-ree’

Good Girl: University of West Georgia Graduate’s Service Dog Receives Honorary ‘Dog-ree’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Maggie Leptrone, a nursing student at the University of West Georgia, sits with her Diabetic Alert Dog, Mona, before the university's Commencement ceremony began Saturday. Mona, a Labradoodle trained to detect changes in blood sugar, accompanied Leptrone in all of her classes, clinicals and labs and received an honorary degree from the university Saturday.

Maggie Leptrone, a nursing student at the University of West Georgia, sits with her Diabetic Alert Dog, Mona, before the university’s Commencement ceremony began Saturday. Mona, a Labradoodle trained to detect changes in blood sugar, accompanied Leptrone in all of her classes, clinicals and labs and received an honorary degree from the university Saturday.

Maggie and Mona Leptrone cross the stage, receiving Mona's honorary "dog-ree" from UWG President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly. Mona was the first canine companion in university history to receive an honorary degree.

Maggie and Mona Leptrone cross the stage, receiving Mona’s honorary “dog-ree” from UWG President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly. Mona was the first canine companion in university history to receive an honorary degree.

Carrollton, Georgia, Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Maggie Leptrone, a nursing student at the University of West Georgia, walked across the stage at Commencement Saturday morning, she wasn’t alone.

Mona, her Diabetic Alert Dog, fetched herself a diploma, too.

Mona, a Labradoodle, became the first canine companion in UWG history to receive an honorary “dog-ree” during in-person Commencement ceremonies that honored all members of the class of 2020 – human or otherwise.

“I am so excited that Mona can be a trailblazer at UWG for students like me who require a service dog to manage their health,” Leptrone said.

Leptrone, who has had Type I diabetes for nearly two decades, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Tanner Health System School of Nursing (THSSON). She said diabetes has always been a part of her life.

“In my junior year of high school, there came a day when my blood sugar went way too low and I could not get it back to where it needed to be for a long time,” Leptrone said. “I drifted into a mini-coma during my sleep, and my parents could not wake me up for a long time. Once I came to and got my blood sugar back to a manageable level, my mom decided that I needed something I could really depend on in my upcoming college life.”

Enter Mona, who was trained by Diabetic Alert Dogs of America to detect changes in blood sugar. Diabetic Alert Dogs of America is an organization that provides individuals and families who are challenged by diabetes with service dogs. The service dogs trained by the organization enhance an individual’s quality of life by providing independence, companionship, and life-saving abilities.

“Getting Mona meant wading into unknown waters and learning new ropes in dealing with the general population,” Leptrone said. “I have gotten a pretty good handle on informing the public about what it means to have a service dog and what kind of service dog mine is.”

Dr. Jenny Schuessler, dean of THSSON, said Leptrone’s furry friend has accompanied her throughout her nursing education at UWG: in classes, clinical placement and labs.

“Maggie – and Mona, of course – are truly extraordinary,” Schuessler said. “Having been a diabetic for most of her life, Maggie knows what it’s like to need good nursing care, so to see her excel through nursing school has been such a rewarding experience. She credits the supportive care from her nursing professors for her success, but the faculty give all the credit to Maggie.”

Now, with her nursing degree in hand, Leptrone has accepted a position in the intensive care unit with WellStar Health System in Douglas County. She said that opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the “amazing and supportive care” she received from the faculty at UWG.

“Every one of my professors has been a blessing to me,” Leptrone said. “They have been understanding of my situation and welcomed Mona and myself with open arms. My professors did not see a hindrance to my education but saw a student who has overcome a lot of odds to get where she is today. Each professor worked with me and helped me find ways to do my job with Mona staying at my side.”

###

UWG serves more than 13,400 students from across Georgia, 35 other states and 68 countries. Perennially ranked by U.S. News and World Report as a top national university, West Georgia offers 92 fields of study, including business, nursing, education, STEM, social sciences and the arts. It generates a regional economic impact of more than $632 million and provides a safe, quality and affordable college experience that transforms lives. Learn more at westga.edu.

Attachments

  • Maggie-and-Mona-Leptrone-1
  • Maggie-and-Mona Leptrone-2 
CONTACT: Colton Campbell
The University of West Georgia 
678-839-5477
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.