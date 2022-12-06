New 510 Thread Vape Cartridge Now Available Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced today the launch of Peppermint Phatty 510 vape, the newest addition to the Good Supply vape lineup.

Just in time for the holidays, Peppermint Phatty is packed with peppermint and vanilla aromas and topped off with a slight cooling sensation. These 1g 510 cartridges deliver our most potent vape yet and provide a refreshing touch with every minty pull.

“With the launch of Peppermint Phatty, our most refreshing tasting vape yet, customers can expect the same features like high quality cartridges and innovative flavour formulations that have made Good Supply so recognizable and respected among Canadian cannabis enthusiasts,” said Michelle Morin, Brand Manager.

Good Supply’s Peppermint Phatty vape is now available across Canada.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands in flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply has been one of the top-selling brands in the concentrates and pre-roll category within Canada and is known for its innovative take on its products across its expansive portfolio.

To learn more about Good Supply, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

