Good Things Come in Pairs to EOS Inc. in Singapore

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The international marketing teams of EOS Inc. gathered and celebrated the inspiring growth of the business again, in Singapore’s flagship store on August 28th. The visiting teams had came a long way, from Foshan China and the franchisee of Singapore’s second flagship store, both participated and signed their contracts to join the EOS family at the ceremony in Singapore. This is a grand expansion of EOS Inc. sales channels in Asia, just like good things come in pairs.

Mr. Ben Yang, President of EOS Inc., warmly welcomed these new partners at the ceremony. The team that came from Foshan China with over 20 sales agents was led by Miss Lan, Jin-li, the general manager of a successful dealer of health care food in Canton, China. Her team studied deeply, understanding the products and the corporate philosophy of EOS on their trip, confirming their determination to participate in the business of the global EOS family.

At the same time, the representative of another sales team in Singapore, Miss Zhou, Guan-fang, who is well experienced in health care and beauty care products marketing, signed the cooperation contract to join. It indicates that another new flagship store and a sales team will soon be launched in Singapore.

Through the success of these new contracts, EOS Inc. has launched its sixth flagship store since the previous ones set up in Hong Kong, Quanzhou, Nanning and Singapore.

Mr. Ben Yang, President of EOS Inc. said to the new team members in his greeting speech, “We are proud that our customers are benefiting from our fantastic products and our enterprise becomes greater because of your participation and co-creation.”

ABOUT EOS INC.:

EOS Inc. (OTC:EOSS) is a holding company registered in Nevada, USA, who has a vast distribution network associates with many dealer companies providing health care, beauty care, and environment friendly cleaning products in Asia.

Since the first quarter of 2017, EOS Inc. has aggressively expanded its marketing channels in China and Southeast Asian countries. Its products are positively confirmed in these markets. The opening of the flagship stores in Nanning and Foshan are its new milestone.

Accordingly, after the flagship stores opened in Singapore, the associate EOS sales teams in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia are also taking moves aggressively.

On May 3rd, 2017, EOS Inc. acquired Emperor Star trading company in Taipei, Taiwan to strengthen their business and prepare for the challenge of OBOR development in the aforesaid areas.

For more information on EOS, Inc. please visit the website: https://eosinc999.us/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in EOS Inc.’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EOS INC. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Frank Jia, [email protected]