Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GOODALL-WITCHER HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES AFFORDABLE CARE INITIATIVE FOR PATIENTS FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

GOODALL-WITCHER HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES AFFORDABLE CARE INITIATIVE FOR PATIENTS FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare reaches out to Central Texas patients struggling financially due to COVID-19 with a program offering affordable, transparent prices and no surprise bills.

CLIFTON, TEXAS, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the Texas Workforce Commission, over 13 percent of Texans were unemployed heading into July in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

For these members of our community, that means losing health insurance, reliable income and the means to pay for everyday expenses. As doctors and hospitals open for elective procedures, MDsave is making sure that these workers and their families aren’t left without medical care. 

To expand options for accessible care, MDsave has partnered with hospitals across the country to enable transparent, affordable healthcare. Patients paying out of pocket, like those who’ve lost their insurance due to COVID-19, need one upfront price they can understand and budget for, without the fear of getting a surprise bill a month later.

With MDsave, Goodall-Witcher Healthcare can offer special reduced prices because we reduce the amount of administration needed for coding and billing.

“By helping our hospital partners get paid without the traditional hassle of insurance claims or collections, we’re able to pre-negotiate savings that we pass on to patients,” explains Paul Ketchel, MDsave CEO and co-founder.

Now that non-essential procedures can resume, it’s important to recognize the toll this has taken on the physical and financial health of both patients and hospitals. MDsave is working with our hospital partners to enable a return to normalcy and bring accessible care back to the community.

To learn more, visit MDsave.com.

 

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing, and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. Launched in June 2012, the company offers a wealth of information on its website about common illnesses and procedures. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.

CONTACT: Brett Voss, Marketing & Public Relations
Goodall-Witcher Healthcare
254-675-8322 ext. 7844
[email protected]

Kate Steurer
MDsave
615-814-6260
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.