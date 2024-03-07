Primary Care by Goodside Health Goodside Health is proud to expand services into Pediatric Primary Care

AUSTIN & FORT WORTH, TX, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodside Health, a renowned leader in closing the gaps in children’s healthcare, is proud to announce the expansion of their services into Pediatric Primary Health Care. This strategic move comes as a continuation of their successful ventures in clinic-based urgent care, and school-based urgent and Well Child preventative care on K-12 campuses. By stepping into Primary Care, Goodside Health aims to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare to children with a focus on their long-term health and wellbeing.

With this expansion, Goodside Health furthers their commitment to delivering holistic pediatric and adolescent care through its unmatched safety-net ecosystem of healthcare access points. Primary Care Patients can now access the care they need conveniently from any Goodside Health location, including scheduled primary care visits, walk-in urgent care available 365 days a year, on-demand telehealth services available 8am–9pm, and school-based services (where available in 1000+ Texas and Florida schools). With the American Board of Pediatrics highlighting the ever-growing shortage of pediatric physicians, Goodside Health’s comprehensive approach ensures that children receive the care they need, when they need it, in a convenient and accessible manner1.

According to the National Committee of Quality Assurance, with less than 50% of Medicaid enrollees ages 3–17 engaging in an annual wellness visit nationally, Goodside Health is stepping up in its mission to close gaps in children’s healthcare through innovation and execution2. Building on its successful launch of in-school Well Child services, highly accessible primary care for children who are otherwise disconnected from care was a natural next step.

Primary Care visits are currently available to Medicaid enrollees ages 5–20 who are covered by Aetna Better Health, while in-school Well Child visits are available more universally. Initially launched in North Texas, Goodside Health is actively working to grow their health insurance partnerships to support even more Primary Care patients and geographies in the future.

One of the key benefits of Goodside Health’s expansion into Primary Health Care is the increase in annual check-ups for children. Regular check-ups play a crucial role in detecting and addressing health issues early on, leading to better long-term health outcomes and lower costs. By offering primary care services, Goodside Health aims to ensure that children receive the necessary preventive care and early interventions, setting them on a path towards a healthier future.

“We are thrilled to expand our services into Primary Health Care,” said Brian White, CEO of Goodside Health. “This move allows us to provide comprehensive care to children, addressing their immediate healthcare needs while also focusing on preventive measures. By offering multiple points of care, we are ensuring that children have access to the right care at the right time, ultimately improving their overall health and well-being.”

Goodside Health’s expansion into Primary Care marks another milestone in their mission to close gaps in children’s healthcare. With their unwavering dedication and commitment, Goodside Health continues to be a leading force in providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to children.

Shortage of Adolescent Medicine Specialists. Accessed February 20, 2024. American Board of Pediatrics, Committee on Pediatric Subspecialties. Child and Adolescent Well-Care Visits (W30, WCV). January 23, 2023. National Committee of Quality Assurance.

Attachment

Primary Care by Goodside Health

CONTACT: Peter Morrison Goodside Health [email protected]