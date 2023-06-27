CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoodVets, the innovative veterinary care platform known for its unique approach to partnering with veterinarians, has officially opened its 20th hospital, reaching a milestone in its mission to revolutionize the veterinary industry. Leading the GP 2.0 evolution within the veterinary industry, GoodVets continues to execute on its robust growth trajectory anchored in its 100% de novo model, exceptional unit economics, and unique partnership approach.

GoodVets, the leader within the fastest growing veterinary care category, is reshaping the industry by blending consumer innovation, superior clinical care, and veterinarian ownership. GoodVets builds state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals with modern consumer-focused features such as membership plans and cutting-edge digital capabilities, redefining the status quo and delighting pet parents. Employing data analytics to build hospitals within the most attractive, fast-growing U.S. markets, such as Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, and Denver, GoodVets is unlocking demand for an elevated veterinary care experience characterized by sophisticated design, advanced technology, and innovative medicine.

Integral to GoodVets’ strategy is a commitment to promoting veterinarian ownership. This approach offers passionate veterinary professionals a clear and supported path to entrepreneurship, enabling them to realize their dream of owning and operating their own hospitals, with the benefit of GoodVets working alongside them as their high value-added business partner. This combined effect of consumer innovation and veterinarian ownership has resulted in GoodVets consistently surpassing client expectations and leading the industry in employee retention and satisfaction.

CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Joseph, remarked, “Our 20th hospital opening signifies our firm commitment to offering superior veterinary care nationwide. Our unique partnership model empowers local veterinarians, ensuring they can focus on delivering the best care while we support the operations and business of the practice. We are not just building hospitals; we are creating a movement, a community of veterinarian partners who are changing the future of veterinary medicine with GoodVets.”

Maureen Joseph, GoodVets’ Chief People Officer, highlighted the strength of the company’s talent acquisition engine. “We are attracting the best of the best in the field by cultivating an environment for sustained growth. At GoodVets, our unique model provides a clear career path, guiding veterinarians who join as new graduates or associates all the way to the opportunity of becoming a practice owner. By focusing on equipping our veterinarians with the necessary resources and support needed for growth, we empower them to practice at their peak while paving the path to their dream career. This has resulted in a strong pipeline of outstanding veterinary professionals eager to join our network,” she said.

Tony DeMarco, Chief Medical Officer at GoodVets, emphasized, “GoodVets offers a breath of fresh air for veterinarians feeling constrained within large hospital groups. Our model fosters ownership and autonomy, empowering veterinarians to own the decisions that directly impact their practices. We’re turning the tables by placing veterinarians back at the heart of their practices and helping reignite their passion for veterinary medicine.”

With plans for more than 30 locations by the end of 2023 and more than 50 hospitals by mid-2024, GoodVets continues to be a beacon of innovation and growth in the veterinary industry. To keep pace with its expansion plans, GoodVets invites talented and passionate veterinarians to explore the opportunity of joining its growing network by clicking here: goodvets.com/join-our-team.

About GoodVets

GoodVets is a trailblazer in the veterinary industry, bringing together advanced technology, a unique partnership model, and dedication to delivering best-in-class veterinary medicine. With 20 hospitals open and counting, GoodVets is committed to its vision of reinventing veterinary care for the better. For more information, visit goodvets.com.

