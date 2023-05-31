The Powdered Pain Relief Brand Highlights Typical Consumers Who Cannot Let Discomfort Slow Them Down

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goody’s®, the fast acting, over-the-counter pain reliever in single dose powder form, announces the launch of its new national marketing campaign. The trusted brand in the south for over 90 years, Goody’s®, a Prestige Consumer Healthcare brand, will now be showcased countrywide with “GET TO GOOD™” featuring a diverse cast of characters including a makeup artist, weekend warrior, and gamer who embody the Goody’s consumer, leading active lives and refusing to be slowed down by pain.

This is Goody’s® first national marketing campaign and is supported by a 360-degree integrated plan including digital advertising, social media content (Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Reddit), shopper, and e-commerce.

In contrast to typical pain relief ads, the initial spots portray real-life hustlers who approach life with gusto, make every moment count, and kick their headaches, body aches and hangovers to the curb. We meet these characters at the first spark of discomfort and follow them as they choose Goody’s® to provide rapid relief, aligning with the speed of their lifestyle, and enabling them to continue to dominate their respective days. GET TO GOOD™ invites consumers to be unapologetically authentic and to rely on Goody’s® rapid dissolving powder, formulated to provide fast pain relief.

Extensive research into Goody’s® consumers led to the development of the GET TO GOOD™ campaign, with findings confirming that Goody’s® consumers want speedy pain relief so that they can get back to their daily routines. An overwhelming majority lead vigorous lives with over 87% working out, exercising, or playing sports three times per week or more. They want convenient to carry, easy to take, fast-acting, and targeted OTC pain relief options such as a single dose powder that dissolves more rapidly than pills.1

“Goody’s® has been trusted by millions over its ninety-one-year history for its targeted formulas and speed of relief,” said Matt Steele, Senior Brand Manager for Goody’s®. “The GET TO GOOD™ campaign captures Goody’s® in a fresh and engaging way. We believe that this creative will resonate with our consumers, modern-day hustlers who are exceptionally active and refuse to let pain get in the way of their goals. We hope it will serve as a catalyst for living life without hesitation.”

Digital ads commenced in April 2023. To capture the essence of Goody’s® consumers, the brand partnered with The Vortex, FCB Chicago, and Chromista for the GET TO GOOD™ campaign.

Goody’s® GET TO GOOD™ Spots: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0g-GlPKknSn5b-7ZwQ42dg

Made with potent pain relievers, like acetaminophen and/or aspirin, plus a boost of caffeine, the fast pain relief powders block pain signals at the source, hitting pain right where it hurts and relieving a variety of body pains and headaches, muscle and back aches, and hangovers. Offerings include Extra Strength, Cool Orange, Mixed Fruit Blast, and Hangover and are available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Kroger, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.goodyspowder.com/ or follow Goody’s® on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Goody’s®

Goody’s® is the fast acting, over-the-counter pain reliever in single dose powder form trusted by millions over its ninety-one-year history. Goody’s® provides relief from headaches, back and body pain, pain with sleeplessness and hangover. Use as directed. To learn more, visit www.goodyspowder.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women’s health products, BC® and Goody’s® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden’s® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company’s website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Use Goody’s© as directed.

1Analgesic Attitude & Usage and Segmentation Survey, October 2021

