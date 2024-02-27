Google Gemini, the tech giant’s new AI chatbot meant to rival ChatGPT, invented several fake reviews – which it attributed to real people – meant to discredit my 2020 book on political biases at Google and other big tech companies.

On Sunday, amid a sharp backlash against Google over its AI program’s apparent political biases, I asked Gemini to explain what my book was about. My book, “The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech’s War on Conservatives,”

[Read Full story at source]