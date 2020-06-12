Google, NFL latest to call for Juneteenth commemorations

Google and the National Football League have joined a growing list of U.S. private sector organizations choosing to commemorate June 19th, the date marking the emancipation of the last remaining slaves at the end of the U.S. Civil War.
