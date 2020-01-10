Goosehead Insurance Strengthens Senior Management Team with New Additions and Promotions

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, has announced senior officer promotions and new management additions, recognizing the strength and contributions of existing leadership and enhancing and investing in management depth and capabilities to support future growth.

Dan Farrell has joined as Vice President – Capital Markets. In this role a key responsibility will be leading the Investor Relations and Public Relations efforts. Dan was previously a sell side equity analyst covering the insurance sector for 16 years and more recently served as Head of Investor Relations for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Head of Strategy for Mercer. He will report to CFO Mark Colby.

In this role a key responsibility will be leading the Investor Relations and Public Relations efforts. Dan was previously a sell side equity analyst covering the insurance sector for 16 years and more recently served as Head of Investor Relations for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Head of Strategy for Mercer. He will report to CFO Mark Colby. Brian Pattillo has been promoted to Vice President. Brian joined the company in 2009 and in recent years his role had broadened greatly, helping to contribute to success in a variety of initiatives particularly in the areas of technology development and implementation. He will continue to report to COO Mike Colby.

Brian joined the company in 2009 and in recent years his role had broadened greatly, helping to contribute to success in a variety of initiatives particularly in the areas of technology development and implementation. He will continue to report to COO Mike Colby. Mark E. Jones Jr. has been promoted to Vice President – Finance. Mark has served in a variety of roles within the finance team over the last decade, most recently as Controller. Mark made significant contributions in strengthening the finance function leading up to and following the company’s initial public offering. He will continue to report to CFO Mark Colby.

Mark has served in a variety of roles within the finance team over the last decade, most recently as Controller. Mark made significant contributions in strengthening the finance function leading up to and following the company’s initial public offering. He will continue to report to CFO Mark Colby. Matt Hunt has been promoted to Managing Director. Matt began his career with the company in 2010 and currently serves as the Chicago Office Head. He has been instrumental in starting new offices in Houston, Austin, and Chicago and helps drive development of the Company’s franchise partners. Matt will continue to report to Vice President Gary Delavan.

Matt began his career with the company in 2010 and currently serves as the Chicago Office Head. He has been instrumental in starting new offices in Houston, Austin, and Chicago and helps drive development of the Company’s franchise partners. Matt will continue to report to Vice President Gary Delavan. Anthony Roland has joined as Controller. Anthony joins with over 10 years of experience, most recently from Dallas-based Exeter Finance, where he served as Director, Accounting Policy, Financial Reporting & Analysis. He previously served in various roles in big four public accounting and consulting firms. Anthony will report to Mark Jones Jr.

Mark E. Jones, Goosehead Chairman and CEO stated, “Our people represent our most important competitive advantage. We are delighted to welcome Dan and Anthony to our senior team, who bring unique skills and experiences to bear. Brian, Mark and Matt have all played crucial roles in our efforts to grow and develop this outstanding company and we are pleased to recognize their extraordinary contributions.”

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and 828 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance – VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

E-mail: [email protected]