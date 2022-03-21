Goosehead Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

New report demonstrates company’s commitment to sustainability, culture, community and technology

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goosehead Insurance , Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), today released its inaugural 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This new report demonstrates Goosehead’s commitment to invest in sustainable business practices and operate with integrity to drive results for all its stakeholders including clients, franchises, employees, business partners, and investors.

“We are committed to upholding our operating principles, which start with uncompromising integrity in all we do,” said Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO of Goosehead Insurance. “Goosehead’s inaugural ESG report demonstrates the importance of sustainability in both our business and our culture and showcases how our operating principles permeate all facets of our business and our commitment to investing in our people, our technology and our communities.”

Some highlights of the report include:

Community involvement: As strong believers in a philanthropic culture, Goosehead’s executives support numerous charitable organizations including: Folds of Honor North Texas, Community Partners of Dallas, Houston Food Bank, The Equal Justice Initiative, NICU Helping Hands and Hope Supply Company, to name a few. Additionally, in 2021, Goosehead founders Mark and Robyn Jones made a philanthropic gift of $101 million to Montana State University’s College of Nursing – the largest donation ever to a nursing school in the U.S.

Since 2018, Goosehead has grown its workforce at a compound annual growth rate of 47%, bringing its total employees to 1,290. Goosehead employees currently own nearly 5% of Goosehead’s outstanding share capital and have the opportunity to participate in an Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Learning and development : Twice a year Goosehead invites all employees to apply for an internal Leadership Development Program, where emerging leaders are selected based on their performance and demonstrated propensity for servant leadership. Goosehead also conducts regular town hall meetings, during which it receives vital feedback from its agent and franchise network – Goosehead made over 3,000 platform improvements in 2021 based on this feedback.

Goosehead maintains a fully paperless client experience and operational environment and has done so since 2015. Cyber and data security: Our management team understands the importance of information security and is committed to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all sensitive data we maintain, including information about clients and individuals who work at or do business with Goosehead. Goosehead does not sell client data and protects personal information through control and technical safeguards.

To read the full report, visit: ir.gooseheadinsurance.com/esg

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and over 2,151 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

