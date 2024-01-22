FIRST ON FOX – A group of 20 Republican states are weighing in on a Supreme Court legal battle that could sharply alter the landscape of Big Tech’s content moderation.

Next month, the high court will hear a set of cases that question whether state laws that limit Big Tech companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms curbs the companies’ First Amendment liberties.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey – one of the Republican AGs leading the

[Read Full story at source]