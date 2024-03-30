Following a two-week controversy in Alabama, Republican leaders are affirming that they both support in-vitro fertilization and respect the sanctity of human life from conception.
At the same time, there appears to be no comprehensive solution to bridge the gap between pro-life beliefs and the widespread destruction of human embryos that the IVF industry demands.
Fox News Digital spoke to top Republican leaders and policy experts to get a grasp on how the GOP plans to tackle the
