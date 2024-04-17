FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are introducing a bill on Wednesday that aims to prevent foreign nationals from improperly influencing American elections in response to a report outlining how a foreign billionaire allegedly funneled almost $250 million into a liberal dark money network that poured almost $100 million into nationwide ballot campaigns.
The Prevent Foreign Interference in American Elections Act, being introduced by Tennessee GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty, states
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Dems ‘very open to a deal’ to save Johnson from losing speakership - April 17, 2024
- Arizona Gov Katie Hobbs vetoes ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ Ten Commandments bills: ‘Abandoning God’ - April 17, 2024
- GOP bill cracks down on ‘loophole’ allowing foreign donors to pump dark money into US elections - April 17, 2024