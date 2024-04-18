FIRST ON FOX: Legislation introduced Thursday by Republican lawmakers would move to reinstate agreements with three Central American countries penned by the Trump administration to prevent migrants from coming to the U.S. border that were shut down by the Biden administration.
The Northern Triangle Asylum Cooperative Agreement Reimplementation Act, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., would aim to re-establish the asylum agreements entered into by the Trump administr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democrat lawmakers who pushed Trump impeachment sing different tune on Biden border chief - April 18, 2024
- GOP bill would bring back Trump-era migrant policy nixed by Biden: ‘Statement of resolve’ - April 18, 2024
- Trump demands Europe cough up more cash for Ukraine, says war with Russia wouldn’t have happened on his watch - April 18, 2024