FIRST ON FOX: Republicans are launching a massive assault against House Democrats who opposed overturning Washington, D.C.’s soft-on-crime criminal code last year as the city’s crime crisis continues to spiral.
Friday marks the one-year anniversary since 173 Democrats voted against H.J. Res. 26, a bill that nullified the overhaul of Washington, D.C.’s criminal code by the city council that softened penalties for violent crime offenders — a fact the Na
