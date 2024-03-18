Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno is blasting the Associated Press after a story published days before the primary election linking him to an adult online dating site, which a former intern has taken credit for creating, was called into question by the dating site’s founder.
On Friday, a post on X from one of the founders of the online site Adult Friend Finder, who says he wrote “most of the early code,” seemingly rejected a key aspect of an Associate
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Effort to revive Mississippi ballot initiative process is squelched in state Senate - March 18, 2024
- Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island - March 18, 2024
- GOP candidate blasts AP ‘hit piece’ as ‘debunked’ after adult website founder calls alleged profile a ‘prank’ - March 18, 2024