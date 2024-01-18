A Republican running for Congress in North Carolina previously compared deporting illegal immigrants to Nazi Germany, and said he was “not opposed” to fast-tracking citizenship for recipients of Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals (DACA), also known as “Dreamers.”

Pat Harrigan, a candidate running to represent North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, made the comments in an Oct. 2022 interview with WFAE 90.7, a public radio station that services the Ch

[Read Full story at source]