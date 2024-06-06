A lawyer and Republican candidate for a U.S. House seat in the swing state of Michigan has in the past defended a Chinese-owned firm linked to multiple espionage investigations.

Michigan-based attorney Paul Hudson, who is running in the GOP primary for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, served as one of the attorneys defending Yubei (Xinxiang) Power Steering Sys. Co., in a 2015 lawsuit filed by Global Technology Inc., a Michigan company.

Yubei (Xinxiang) Power Steering is a

[Read Full story at source]